Obituary: Helen Lorraine (Flowers) Heckman

Helen Lorraine (Flowers) Heckman

December 10, 1930 – October 11, 2023

Helen Lorraine (Flowers) Heckman, 92 of Allegan, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at Golden Orchards in Fennville, Michigan. Born December 10, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, to the late James and Helen (Hornketh) Flowers. She graduated high school in Philadelphia in 1948. Went on and graduated in 1951 from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as an R.N. in Philadelphia, Illinois, West Virginia, and Michigan. She also attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois.

Lorraine (as she was known to most) met and married William “Bill” Riley while working at the Pacific Garden Mission (Chicago, IL) in 1954. Bill was from St. Albans, West Virginia. They moved to Michigan in January of 1955 to establish the New Life Farms west of Otsego. Lorraine started employment at Allegan Health Center (now Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital) in February of 1959. Bill Riley died in Allegan in November of 1968.

Lorraine became the Director of Nursing for the Allegan Hospital from 1970 to 1975. She met and married Dean Brindley in Allegan on May 4, 1972. She moved her career to the Allegan County Health Department as a public health nurse from 1983 until her retirement in December of 1995.

Lorraine served as a charter member of the Allegan Co. Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect Council (Safe Harbor); was a member of the First Baptist Church of Allegan since the 1960’s where she was involved in many activities; and in 1996 she held the position of Director and Coordinator of Partnership of Pine Trails Elementary School and Kids Hope, USA (First Baptist Church) mentoring program.

Dean Brindley died in April of 2004. Lorraine stayed active through most of her life and was fortunate to marry one more time before her death. In March of 2007, Lorraine and Ken Heckman joined in marriage. Unfortunately, Ken died in May of 2012.

Along with her parents, James and Helen Flowers; Lorraine was preceded in death by her three husbands, Bill Riley, Dean Brindley, and Ken Heckman; and her sister, Lee McWhorter. She is survived by four stepchildren, Cheri (Jon Sr.) Watson, Nancy Mohler, Ted (Robin) Brindley, and Ted (Vickie) Heckman; nine step grandchildren; her sisters- and brothers-in law, Jim McWhorter, Gail Brindley, and Janet Ruch; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Friends may meet with the family at the First Baptist Church of Allegan on Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at which time the Funeral Service will begin, Pastor Nathan Smith officiating. Interment will take place in Oakwood Cemetery immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorraine’s name to the First Baptist Church of Allegan (1290 32nd St (M-40 S) Allegan, MI 49010), Camp Beechpoint (www.beechpoint.org, 3212 125th Ave, Allegan, MI 49010), Kids Hope USA (www.kidshopeusa.org, 201 W. Washington Ave., Suite 20, Zeeland, MI 49464), or Safe Harbor (https://safeharborcac.org/, 404 Sherman St., Allegan, MI 49010).