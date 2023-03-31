Obituary: Howard L. Griner

Howard L. Griner, 95, of Marcellus, passed away Sunday, March 26th, 2023. He was the son of Willard and Gleeola (Bent) Griner. He served in the US Navy during World War II and was a Life Member of the Masonic and Eastern Star Order and a member of The Eagles and Elks Lodges.

On May 19, 1951, he married the love of his life Marian Willis, and they spent 68 wonderful years together before her passing in 2019. During those years they had two children Catherine and David.

Howard was never one to sit still, he was always busy. He worked for 32 years and retired from the Upjohn Company. When he wasn’t at work, he was home working at the family business, How-Mar Ceramic & Craft Barn, which opened in October 1957 and operated for over 50 years. During that time, they donated part of the building to create The Marcellus Area Assistance Program (MAAP) to help feed people in the area.

He was preceded by his parents, wife Marian, one brother Roland Griner, sisters Margaret Ritchie and Marian Kipker.

He leaves behind one sister: Lois Tase, children Catherine (Mike) Smith and David (Ronda) Griner. Six grandchildren: Jim (Cheri) Smith, Michelle (Kevin) Drake, Tori (Larry) McKinley, Travis Griner, Benjamin Griner and Brytani Griner. Four great grandchildren: Mercedes Smith, Ashton Griner, Peyton Summers, and Parker Drake. Many nieces and nephews.

At his request, cremation has taken place; interment will be in Bly Cemetery, Marcellus. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Howard’s memory may be directed to Battle Creek VA Medical Center. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

