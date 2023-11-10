Obituary: Huberta Jean Nisonger

Huberta Jean Nisonger, 89, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Angela Hospice in Livonia.

She was born June 23, 1934 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Hubert and Pauline (Wetherbee) Spade, and graduated from Schoolcraft High School with the Class of 1952.

Huberta worked for her entire adult life in banking, sales, and accounting. She retired from Armstrong Machine Works after 17 years in 1994.

In 1953, she married Bernard “Skip” Nisonger, a partnership that lasted over 67 years prior to his passing in 2021. They loved traveling, and after retiring, traveled annually for 13 years to Arizona, California, and Nevada. She and Skip also enjoyed spending time with family, especially motor home trips with their granddaughter, Christina.

She loved to play cards with her friends and make the occasional casino trip to test her luck. She surrounded herself with butterflies and hummingbirds. The hummingbird feeder was entertainment for her and Stanley (her cat).

She was a very giving and caring person willing to share her good fortune with others. Some of her favorite shares were chocolate chip cookies and pecan pies, many of her family and friends will greatly miss those.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Robert (Paola) Nisonger of Milford; granddaughter, Christina (Ben) Murphy of Plymouth; two great-granddaughters, Elise and Nora Murphy of Plymouth; brother-in-law, Lane Wells of Three Rivers; sister-in-law, Doris Hampton of Three Rivers and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Ardena Wells; brother, Harold (Harriet) Smith; and parents-in-law, Leon and E. Bernice (Simon) Nisonger.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at noon at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Huberta’s memory may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund of St. Joseph County. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

