Obituary: James Hilson Lisenby

Funeral services for James Hilson Lisenby, 92, of LaFayette, Alabama, will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church in Wadley with Pastor Paul Howard and Pastor Chuck Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow at Sims Cemetery with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:00-200 PM before services begin. The family requests casual attire and invites everyone to wear their favorite school colors.

Mr. Lisenby passed away early Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024, from an extended illness.

He is survived by his wife, Linda M. Lisenby of LaFayette; one son, James Mark Lisenby of Opelika; one brother, Wayne Lisenby of Salem; and a stepdaughter, Patricia Campbell of Little River, South Carolina. He is also survived by a plethora of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jimmie Ann Fant Lisenby; father, James Madison Lisenby; mother, Annie McKee Chambers; sister, Annette Lisenby; and grandson Wayne Blackburn.

Pallbearers will be Chris Ison, Jerome Ison, Brandon Ison, Matthew Brown, Brian Brown, and Tim Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Anthony Ison, Joe Sims, Charles Sims, Randall Fant, Dennis Pinkard, and Greg Farrar.

A Dothan native, Mr. Lisenby was born on February 10, 1932, the son of James Madison and Annie McKee Chambers Lisenby. A man of God, he was an avid church member, holding many positions from Sunday School teacher to song leader throughout the years. Mr. Lisenby was a 1953 graduate of Auburn University and an avid Auburn Tigers fan. He began his career as an educator the following year, eventually retiring from the Chambers County Board of Education in 1987. During these years, he taught and administrated at many schools in the area. After retiring as a teacher and administrator, Mr. Lisenby ran for and was elected to the Chambers County Board of Education, where he served two terms. He was a wonderful storyteller who could recall most anything he had ever experienced.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Compassus Hospice Care, 4455 Highway 431, Roanoke, Alabama, 36274 (compassus.com).

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.

Like this: Like Loading...