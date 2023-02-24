Obituary: James (Jim) Lincoln Yost

James (Jim) Lincoln Yost, 93, of Harrison, MI went to Heaven on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Alma, MI of natural causes. Jim was born February 12, 1930 in Clendenin, West Virginia to Harold and Goldie (Knopp) Yost. During the Michigan oil boom of the 1930’s, the family moved to Oil City, MI and later north to Harrison. After graduating from Harrison High School and serving his country in the United States Air Force, Jim began his career as a welder and fabricator in the oil fields. He would work for Pure Oil, Sun Oil, Harrison Welding Co., Brown Machine Co. and he eventually started the Yost Welding Company. In his retirement years, he managed General Jim’s Surplus of Clare.

Jim was united in marriage to Dolores (Dot) Campbell on July 16, 1956. After Dot’s passing, he later married Arlene Poet on January 26, 1991 at Brown Corners Church in Clare, MI. Jim was passionate about his sports (Go Blue!), gardening, beekeeping, raising butterflies, and any activity his grandkids were involved in. In his later years, he discovered wood carving and joined the Harrison Woodcarvers Club. Jim was also a member of Brown Corners Church, Gideons International, and a life member of the NRA. He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who was humble, patriotic, a gentle spirit who demonstrated the words he taught us to live by. He was our hero and a prayer warrior. His favorite scripture was Isaiah 40:31, “but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

Jim is survived by Arlene, his wife of 32 years; children Debra Warner and husband Bill (Bee) of Gladwin, Jim Yost and wife Amy of Prudenville, Terri Swallow and husband Tom of Stanwood, Jeff Poet and wife Lisa of Clare, JJ Poet and wife Brenda of Clare, Jeff Yost and wife Barb of Clare; grandchildren Stephanie, Jimmy, Derrick, Ben, Jamie, Lee, Matt, Shaw, Kevin, Ashley, Brittany, Devon, and Nick; 29 great-grandchildren; siblings Mary Jane Hilton of Harrison, Keith and Pat Yost of West Branch, Carole and Dick Kaleto of Midland; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family, and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dot Yost, mother-in-law Dolores Campbell, daughter-in-law Kathy Poet, brother-in-law Ken Hilton, and a great-grandson Noah Yost.

Life celebration service for Jim will take place on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Brown Corners Church 5540 S. Clare Ave. Clare, MI 48617 with Pastor Jeremiah Ketchum officiating. A time of visitation will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Clark- Stocking Funeral Chapel 165 W. Oak St. Harrison, MI 48625. Visitation will also be held at 10:00 a.m. at the church until the funeral service begins. Memorial gifts in memory of Jim can be considered to: His Helping Hand, P.O. Box 351, Clare, MI 48617 or to Veteran’s Freedom Park, Clare County Veterans Services 225 W. Main St., Harrison, MI 48625. Arrangements and care of Mr. Yost and his family are entrusted with Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel, Harrison (989)539-7810.