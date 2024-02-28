Obituary: James (Jim) Wilson Hensley

James (Jim) Wilson Hensley, age 85, passed away on Feb/ 22 after a brief battle with cancer. The main goal in his life was to retire and live the rest of his days in his beloved Michigan.

Jim, who was born in St. Louis July 6, 1938, spent every summer of his childhood at the family cottage at Epworth Heights in Ludington.

After attending St. Louis Country Day School, he graduated from Westminster College. Jim then served as an officer in the U.S. Army.

After his military service, he met his wife of 58 years, Nyla, while attending Washington University in St. Louis. They spent every summer vacation at Epworth with their children, Jamie and Kathy. Jim had a passion for cars, especially antique cars, having owned several Model A Fords.

Jim worked in sales all of his life, which took him and his family to living in various Midwest cities. But the goal was finally met when he and Nyla moved to Saugatuck in 1999. He loved his coffee buddies and neighbors, and the special times when his family came to visit.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nyla (Grosse), son James Hensley, Jr. (Mary), daughter Kathryn Bibbo (Greg), grandchildren Connor Hensley, Emily Hensley, Maddie Michaelis, Wesley Michaelis, and his sister Ann McPheeters.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Saugatuck on March 2, beginning at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service at the Saugatuck Woman’s Club.

