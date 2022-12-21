Obituary: James O. Castner

Age 98, died peacefully on December 16, 2022, at his home. Jim was born January 20, 1924 in Lawton, the son of Orville and Vera (Reynolds) Castner. Jim owned and operated Maple Lawn Farms in Lawton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Mary “F&M” in 2016; daughter, Mary Martha; and son, Jason. Members of his family include his children: Michael Castner, Patrick (Karen) Castner, Peter (Elena) Castner, Molly (Donald) Boone, Ellen Robertson, James (Ramona) Castner, and Mikey (Cheri) Castner; grandchildren: Krystal, Jacob, Marcello, Christopher, T.J. McDuff, Jessica, William, Anna; great-grandchildren: Brittany, Ashley, and Cody; and great-great-grandchildren: Katniss, Aarrow, Grace, and Ella.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11AM Friday (DEC 23) at St. Mary Church, Paw Paw. Cremation will follow. Visit Jim’s webpage at BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive favorite memories, photos and sign his guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society. Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Homes, 60900 M-40, Paw Paw, MI 49079, (269) 657-3870.