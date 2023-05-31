Obituary: Janet Tomlinson, 83

Janet Ellen Tomlinson passed away quietly and comfortably on May 22, 2023 at Douglas Cove in Douglas.

She was born on Aug. 20, 1939 in Muskegon to Mary and Raymond L. McKamy. Janet is survived by her daughter Christy Tomlinson and her sisters Marjorie Virdin and Anne and Charles Krecke. In addition to her parents, she predeceased her sister Mary Jo McKamy.

A celebration of Janet’s life will be held at All Saints’ Episcopal Church 252 Grand St., Saugatuck. On June 5 at 11 a.m. there will begin a visitation followed by her memorial service at noon. She will be laid to rest at The Woodlawn Cemetery in Grand Rapids.

If you want to donate in loving memory of Janet Ellen Tomlinson, please make checks payable to St Jude’s Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38178.

To view Janet’s personal web page please visit www.starksfamilyfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel of Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services (269) 637-0333.