Obituary: Janette Pearce House

Janette (Janet) Pearce House, age 102, of Clare, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. Born September 14, 1920 to Clayton and Agnes (Fuller) Pearce in Hillsdale, Michigan. Janet graduated high school early (age 16), she then attended and graduated from Hillsdale College in 1941 with a degree in music teaching., Though she paused her teaching career to raise children, she was a lifelong teacher with a lesson for any willing ear. One need not ask twice for a piano lesson or a cookie. Fresh or frozen, she had a cookie to offer every grand child as they arrived. Later, as they grew up and ventured out in to the world, she made each one an afghan to keep them warm. Janet was active at her church leading the children’s choir for some time and helping anyone with behind the scenes tasks, never in the spotlight from putting out children’s activities to playing the piano or organ. She was the first one to pay a compliment and the last to expect one.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years who passed away in 2014 at the age of 101; 4 sisters and a brother, Lucille Nickols, Hubert Pearce, Hazel Watkins, Lela Hitchingham, and Ethel Harmon; and 2 grandchildren, James and Charles. She is survived by her 5 children, Calla Ringgenberg, James House (Sandy), Roxanne Jordan, Valerie Pearce (Dick), and Julia Pearce (Mark); 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Clare United Methodist Church with the burial to follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 11 at 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Family will be available for friends and relatives beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. The family encourages the sharing of stories about her kindness and care. She would not have wanted that, but she deserves the fame. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clare United Methodist Church, Mid Michigan Hospice, or Library of Michigan Foundation attention Braille and Talking Book Library.