Obituary: Jean Elaine Weinberg

Jean Elaine Weinberg, 87, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2023 at LakeHouse Three Rivers (formerly Bowman Place).

She was born January 28, 1936 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Burr and Margaret (Harold) Johnson, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1954.

On June 25, 1954 Jean married Nolan Weinberg.

She worked at Michigan Gas, Fairbanks-Morse, and Johnson Corp., retiring from First National Bank as Assistant VP-Auditor in 1991.

Jean was a longtime member at First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 40-plus years and was the “pie lady” for the United Methodist Women fundraiser for many years. She enjoyed bowling, bridge, bingo, and golf.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Nolan; son, Michael; brother, Norman (Marilyn) Johnson; lots of nieces and nephews; special adopted grandchildren, Chris & Courtney Buckhold, Justin Lego, Cameron and Carson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Main St., Three Rivers. Pastor Derl Keefer will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Moorepark Cemetery.

Donations in Jean’s memory may be directed to First United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church or at Hohner Funeral Home.

