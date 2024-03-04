Obituary: Jerri Susanna (Bennett) Brumfield

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Jerri Susanna (Bennett) Brumfield, who passed away on March 1, 2024, at the age of 65.

Jerri was born on February 18, 1959 in Sturgis, Michigan to Orrin V. Bennett and Mary Ellen (Lunger). She grew up in White Pigeon, Michigan alongside her siblings, and graduated from White Pigeon High School and Davenport College. Jerri was a lifelong resident of White Pigeon.

Jerri was a loving wife, sister, aunt, stepmother, step-grandmother, and friend, always willing to spend time visiting with her family, especially at the campground. She had a passion for NASCAR, Garfield, traveling, and cooking, which she shared with her family and friends. She worked at Aquatic as a transportation coordinator for 30 years.

Jerri is survived by her husband, Douglas Brumfield; her siblings, Marie (Bennett) Schmidt and Larry Bennett; her brothers-in-law, Michael, Samuel (Charlotte), Wallace, Calvin (Robin) Brumfield; sister-in-law, Shirley Houston; her stepchildren, Douglas Brumfield Jr and Whitney (Darrin) Brumfield-Reese; her step-grandchildren, Chaneayl Savage, Chavaeh Savage, Da’Kyra Warren, Da’Niya Warren, and D’Ari Warren; nieces, Becky (Jay) Schmidt, Heather Bennett, Abigail Earl, Katelynn Ludwiczak, and Stellar Ludwiczak; nephews, Nick (Haley) Earl, Devon Dentler, Daylin Bennett, and Damian Bennett; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lois Earl; sister-in-law, Christine (Liebhauser) Bennett; niece, Amy Earl; and brother, Kenneth Bennett.

Her funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 5 at 1pm, visitation will be Monday, March 4 from 5-8pm at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. She will be deeply missed, but will be remembered forever.