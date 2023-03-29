Obituary: Joan Louise Szotek

Joan Louise Szotek, 84, of Paw Paw, passed away peacefully Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of John Kawka and Marie (Bartosiewicz) Kawka.

In her younger years, Joan was an avid bowler. She worked for several years setting up cards for American Greetings. She loved to visit the casinos.

On Feb. 16, 1957, in Chicago, she was united in marriage to Richard J. Szotek who survives.

She is also survived by her three sons, Stephen (Karen) Szotek, David (Martha) Szotek and Matthew (Angelina) Szotek; six grandchildren, Alix, Allyssia, Derrick, Edward, Rocco and Emma; great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Faline, Colton and Lilith; two sisters, Geraldine Krawczyk and Charlotte Forajter.

Joan was preceded in death by her son, Richard Szotek; and her daughter-in-law, Kris Szotek.

Services were held Tuesday, March 28, at Adams Funeral Home, Paw Paw. Interment will take place at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Centrica Care Navigators.

