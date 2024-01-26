Obituary: Joan Marlene (Neal) Burkett

Joan Marlene (Neal) Burkett, age 92 of Mendon, died Monday, January 22, 2024 at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Centreville. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on January 7, 1932 the daughter of Samuel Wesley Neal and Helen Z. (Wallus) Neal. She graduated from Mendon High School with the class of 1950 and later was certified as a Nurse’s Aide. Joan worked for the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging and provided in-home care for many years. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon. She was also a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Athens, and a member of the Leonidas Grange for forty years.

Joan is survived by a son, David (Naomi) Burkett of Sand-Coulee, Montana; daughter, Modesta of Kalamazoo; Four grandchildren, Love Chambers, Marie Garman, Joan Burkett, and Taya (Mike) Voorde; Six great-grandchildren, Jordan Poindexter, DeJanee Poindexter, Destini Perkins, Erica Voorde, Anthony (Katlyn) Voorde, and Zahari Chambers; Eight great-great grandchildren; Brother, Mike Neal; Sister, Tonya (Norm) Ruggles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Son, Charles Francis Burkett; Brothers, Wesley Samuel “Junior” Neal and John (Nancy) Neal; Sister, Alethea Ober.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has been conducted. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon, and where the Rosary will be recited at 7 pm. The funeral mass for Joan Burkett will be 11 am Friday, February 2, 2024 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon with Rev. Msgr. Thomas Martin officiating. Interment will follow in St. Edward Catholic Cemetery.

It is suggested that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...