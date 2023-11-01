Obituary: Joanne Krause

Joanne Krause, 88

JoAnne Lucille Krause, 88, of Holland, formerly of Saugatuck and Chicago, passed away on Oct. 21, 2023.

JoAnne was born in Chicago on Sept; 1, 1935, to Anthony and Ann (Zuber) Cassata. She graduated from high school and married Robert Krause.

JoAnne and Robert raised their two sons in Chicago and later moved to Saugatuck upon their retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert E., and her son David Krause. She is survived by her son Robert A. and Sigrid Krause of Holland, her daughter-in-law Pamela Krause of Chicago, her grandchildren: Bobby Krause, Haley Krause; step-grandsons: Jason (Angel) Scott, Bruce, great-granddaughter Marley, her brothers: Thomas (Barbara) Cassata, Anthony (Linda) Cassata, Jerome (Virginia) Cassata; and many extended family members.

A family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Saugatuck. JoAnne will be laid to rest with her husband Robert E. Krause in the Krause family plot.

Memorial contributions may be made to DeVos Family Center for Scouting, 3213 Walker Ave., NW, Walker MI 49544-9775, or Autism Alliance of Michigan, 26913 Northwestern Highway, Suite 520, Southfield MI 48033.