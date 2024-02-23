Obituary: John Douglas Brackett

John Douglas Brackett, 70, of Scotts, passed away Monday, February 19, 2024 at Ascension Borgess Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1953 in Three Rivers, the son of John and Adella (Bresnick) Brackett, and graduated from Three Rivers High School.

John worked for many years as an auto mechanic and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union.

A true lover of classic cars, his two 57 Chevys were his prized possession, and he visited the Gilmore Car Museum each summer. He also was a fan of Notre Dame football, and – along with his son Nick – ushered at the stadium for 20 years.

John was known as a jokester, who especially in recent years looked forward to family dinner nights with the grandkids.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his son, Nick (Jessica) Brackett of Schoolcraft and two grandchildren, Lincoln and Peyton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 26, 2024 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

