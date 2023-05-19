Obituary: John Howard Scherrer

JUNE 14, 1935 – MAY 12, 2023

John Howard Scherrer age 87 of Harrison passed away peacefully on Friday, May 12, 2023 at The Horizon Senior Living II-Clare. John was born June 14, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan the son of Howard Francis Scherrer and Dorothy Eleanor (Young) Scherrer. John graduated from St. Joseph High School, Detroit, Michigan in 1953. John had resided in Harrison since 1971, moving from Ferndale, Michigan.

Mr. Scherrer was a past co-owner of J&G Auto Clinic of Harrison for many years, past Trustee and Supervisor for Hayes Township and a Certified Tax Accessor for several years. John was a member of the Harrison Lions Club for many years. He was a licensed private pilot, and for many years enjoyed flying. John loved sailing, fishing, golfing, brewing craft beer and playing his bass harmonica.

Surviving John are his four children: Susan Scherrer, Donald Scherrer and wife Chris, Michael Scherrer and wife Sandy and Linda Scherrer, six grandchildren: Samantha Green, Gabriel Sweeney, Thomas Krocker, Adam Scherrer, Steven Scherrer and Jessica Scherrer, nine great-grandchildren: Hannah Green, Liberty Green, Megan Green, Georgia Green, Justin Widener, Jasper Widener, Gage Sweeney, Lillian Krocker and Aden Krocker, two sisters: Kathy Moceri and Fran Kondek and husband Ted, sister-in-law, Bonnie Scherrer, plus many nieces and nephews. Mr. Scherrer was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Donald Scherrer and Vernon Scherrer, one granddaughter, Genevieve Sweeney, one grandson, Benjamin Green and one brother-in-law, Sam Moceri.

Celebration of Life services honoring John will be held Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. from Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, 165 W. Oak St., Harrison with Mr. Benjamen Evers officiating. A time of gathering will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Memorial gifts in memory of John may be considered to: Clare County Animal Shelter. To share an online memory or condolence with John’s family, please visit: www.clarkstocking.com. Arrangements and care of Mr. Scherrer and his family are entrusted with Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service (989)539-7810.