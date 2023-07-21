Obituary: John Lind

John Lind, 84, of Three Rivers, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born April 22, 1939 in South Bend, Ind., the son of Charles and Biddie Lind. He played basketball for Lakeville High School, went on to Manchester College, and later worked for the state of Michigan.

John loved to ride horses, fish, hunt deer, play golf, campfires, play euchre and shuffleboard, attend Bible study, and ride along with deputy Brian. He spent winters in Florida and summers in Michigan.

He is survived by his wife Beverly (Voorde) Lind; children, Kelly Lind, Scott Lind, and Shelley; stepchildren, Terrie, Tommy, Teresa, Jimmy, Dennis, and Janie; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; loving nieces and nephews.

John will be loved forever and dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at noon at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Rev. Derl Keefer will officiate.

Donations in John’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

