Obituary: John Robert Hoffman

John Robert Hoffman, 72, of Three Rivers, passed away Saturday, November 4, 2023. John was born in Three Rivers, MI on March 23, 1951 the son of Robert Bruce and Margaret Phyllis (Welty) Hoffman.

John has been a lifetime resident of Three Rivers. John was a graduate from Three Rivers High School with the class of 1969. He attended Glen Oaks Community College and was then awarded an apprenticeship program with a local electrical contractor. John completed his apprenticeship from the I.B.E.W. of Kalamazoo, MI where he earned the Michigan Journeyman’s Electrical License in 1976. In 1979 John received his Master’s Electrical License and became a co-owner of a business (J.C. Electric) in electrical construction.

On April 24, 1981 John was united in marriage to Edna M. Ruggles. John sold his electrical construction business and began work at American Axle formerly Hydramatic where he was employed as a trade electrician until 2006. John then began an electrical consulting business (E.R.A.T.) for residential and industrial services where he was active to this day. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting, and was a supporter of the 2nd Amendment.

John has also been a past member of the Three Rivers Eagles #2303, AFL-CIO Local #819 and #640. Past member I.B.E.W. Local 131 Kalamazoo. Past member A.S.C.M.E. Kalamazoo County. U.A.W. Local 2093 Skilled Trades. John has been a lifetime member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and has been a very active member and was the youngest altar boy of the parish.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren, planting 1,000 walnut trees on his property, and riding his Harley. He loved the old school ways.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce E. Hoffman, in 2011.

John leaves to cherish his loving memory: wife, Edna M. Hoffman of Three Rivers; daughter, Jaquielin P. Hoffman of Vicksburg; sons, Benjamin R. (Jessica) Hoffman of Three Rivers and Matthew R. (Amy) Hoffman of Portage, MI; sister, Marian A. Hoffman of Three Rivers; grandchildren, Beau and Jett Hoffman and Deacan Hoffman; nieces, Amy Viccaro and Carly Mitchell.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers, from 10:00 a.m. until time of memorial services at noon with Fr. R. Mathias as celebrant.

Memorial donations in memory of John may be directed to Immaculate Conception School. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

