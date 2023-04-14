Obituary: John W Murphy

John went to be with his love in the afternoon of September 10th, 2022.

He was born on April 1st 1945. He graduated from St Joseph High School, and afterwards joined the US Airforce. After serving time in Vietnam, John came home to serve 30+ years on the Benton Township Police Dept. After retirement he went back to work as a Satellite Service Technician and Entrepreneur.

He married the love of his life on January 26th, 1991 (Ricci Jo Murphy). They spent their many years together living in Three Rivers, MI where they enjoyed many adventures together. It was there he found his happiness. I know few people who loved each other more. He was a great father to all his children and can never be replaced. He was a great example of life in service to your community.

He will be missed by his Sister Gigi Forner (Saline, MI), His daughter’s Michelle (Jeff) Soltman (Monroe, MI), Marci (Rob) Buchanan (Three Rivers, MI), His sons Bryan Murphy (Griffith, IN), Michael Downey (Kalamazoo, MI), and Pete Murphy (Coloma, MI), his grandchildren Lindsay McKinney (Chicago. IL), Amanda Soltman (Garden City, MI), Rebecca Murphy (Kalamazoo, MI), James Murphy (Kalamazoo, MI), Kennedy Buchanan (Three Rivers, MI), and Lawsen Murphy (Coloma, MI). Also his beloved PolkaDot, now living with Michelle, along with countless family and friends

John was preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Grace (Dillard) Murphy and his wife Ricci Jo Murphy (Snively), and his brother Richard Murphy.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at the Coloma FOP on Saturday April, 15th at 1pm. 3470 Angling Rd, Coloma, MI 49038.

