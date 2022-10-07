Obituary: John Walter Laverty

John Walter Laverty – Age 81 of Farwell, passed away at his home surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. John was born to parents Wilton and Olive (Smedley) Laverty on August 25, 1941 on a farm outside of Farwell in Gilmore Township. John lived a long adventurous and fulfilling life. Over his life he lived in numerous locations around the Farwell and the surrounding areas. John had long and fruitful career in the local community as an independent business owner (Restauranteur, Home Builder, Salesman, Bar and Motel Owner, Campground Developer/Owner/Operator, Land Developer, Real Estate Broker and business entrepreneur). His business endeavors extended to numerous other states around the country, traveling and exploring while working in the Oil and Gas, Right-of-Way and Real Estate industries on some of the country’s largest energy infrastructure projects.

John left a positive impact on everyone he met along the way. He was greatly loved and admired by his family and friends. He was an extremely generous family man who was willing to work hard and make any sacrifice necessary to provide his family with a good life that included many opportunities that he was not afforded. John’s positive attitude and sense of humor was contagious. He was ever the optimistic and always had a smile on his face. He was always eager to share that optimistic smile along with some kind words and a funny joke. John was an honest, compassionate, considerate and gentle man who was always willing to help anyone in need. John was a very patriotic man who loved his country dearly, and held a deep belief in the individual freedom, liberty and opportunity that this nation stands for. Anyone who knew John would agree that he was never short on words and that his talkative nature made people feel good. Everyone that knew John was better off for it and will no doubt always hold their memories of him very close and dear.

We will truly miss our father, husband, brother, grandpa, mentor and friend. We will always cherish the memories of his smiling face and his warm heart. With much love and until we meet again.

John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nora Jane Laverty, children; Bette Ruthan Laverty-Rapone, Linda Jane Laverty-Conley & husband David Conley, Patrick W. Laverty & wife Stacie Laverty, Michael T. Laverty & wife Jennifer Laverty, John Ruark, Veronica Van Der Sys and husband Mike Van Der Sys, grandchildren: Michael John Thomas Laverty & wife Monica Laverty, Timothy John Laverty, Halaina Marie Laverty, William Lee Laverty, Richard Alan Johnson, Ryan Wilson & wife Danielle Wilson, Ashlea Wilson & Clayton Conley, great grandchildren; Rick Johnson, Jr., Lyla A. Laverty, Timothy J. M. Laverty, Olivia Salisbury, Albert Salisbury, Daniel Wilson & Elizabeth Wilson, brother Larry Laverty and sister Lynn Laverty-Grim.

He was preceded in death by two sons, William (Billy) Laverty and Richard Alan Gibson, daughter Elizabeth Lois Laverty-Wilson, his parents, Wilton (Bill) Laverty & Olive Laverty-Whaley, and a brother, Steven L. J. Laverty.

According to his wishes, a cremation has taken place. There are no services scheduled. Please share your memories and condolences with John’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.