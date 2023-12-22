Obituary: Jon Morgan Roggelien

Jon Morgan Roggelien, 62, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 25, 1961, in Three Rivers, the son of Jon Rex and Judy (Fryling) Roggelien.

Jon graduated in 1979 from Three Rivers High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete playing baseball, football, and basketball. He married Donna in 1981 and welcomed twin boys later that year.

He served St. Joseph County as a dedicated employee of the Road Commission for more than 25 years, currently working as a foreman.

Jon enjoyed many outdoor hobbies including trap shooting, metal detecting, and flying his drone. He was an outdoorsman, fisherman, hunter, and side-by-side rider. But his true love was spending time with his family, and attending their sporting events.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Donna (Marmon) Roggelien; sons, Casey (Lyndsey) Roggelien and Dusty (Krystal) Roggelien; grandchildren, Derek, Emma, Samantha, and Cooper; sisters, Joy Roggelien and Jill (Kirk) Schaaf; niece and nephew, Jenna and Cole Schaaf.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hohner Funeral Home with Pastor Derl Keefer officiating. Cremation was conducted following services.

Donations in Jon’s memory may be directed to the Mayo Clinic or the St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

