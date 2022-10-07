Obituary: Jonathan Patrick Wixson

Jonathan Patrick Wixson, age 49, of Lake, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born the son of Ned and Eleanor (Zion) Wixson on March 17, 1973, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. On August 5, 2006, Jon married Rebecca Reger, and together they enjoyed sixteen years of marriage. Jon was a proud graduate of the Farwell High School Class of 1993 and has remained a Central Michigan resident his whole life. Throughout his working career, Jon was considered a “jack of all trades”, having worked briefly with Central Concrete and Evart Products, before finding the job he truly enjoyed—driving bus for Farwell Public Schools. Jon’s passions included riding horses and hunting with his wife Becky, at least for as long as he could manage to sit still. However, those that knew Jon best knew of his love for tractors and most things automotive—as long as they were Ford’s. There wasn’t much Jon couldn’t find a way to “MacGyver”, in fact, he did it so frequently his family has renamed it as “Wixson Fixin’”.

Jon is survived by his wife Becky Wixson of Lake, his three children Hannah (Adam Gott) Reger of Farwell, Katelynn (Wayne Miller) Wixson of Farwell, and Kody Wixson of Houghton Lake, and his four grandchildren Adelina, Braiden, Kent, and Maddison. Other survivors include his parents Ned and Eleanor Wixson of Farwell, his siblings Ned “Jamie” (Trina) Wixson, Jr. of Wasilla, AK., Sheila (Nate) Kiefer of Wellston, MI., Ryan (Crista) Wixson of Clare, and Adam (Barbara) Wixson of Farwell, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Jon was preceded in death by his granddaughter Isabelle Miller.

A funeral service for Jon will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Clare Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Tim Fall officiating. Friends may visit with the Wixson family at the church on Wednesday the 5th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 1:00 P.M. to the time of service. Memorial contributions made in Jon’s honor may be directed to his family. For those unable to attend services, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com