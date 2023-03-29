Obituary: Joseph  Barry Mathews

Joseph Barry Mathews • May 13, 1949 – March 11, 2023

With great sadness we announce that on March 11, 2023, Joseph B. Mathews, 73, of Lawton Michigan, left this earthly plane and is now soaring like an eagle. He was born Friday, May 13, 1949, to Albert E. and Janice (Brown) Mathews.

Joe served our country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam war. He went on to marry his beloved wife and raised two amazing daughters. He was an outdoorsman who loved riding his Harleys, feeding all the neighborhood critters, hunting, fishing and thrived most in nature.

He loved good music and was a talented craftsman who could MacGyver anything with a little bit of duct tape (his fave tool), and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Diane (Lawton, MI); daughters, Kelly (Kalamazoo, MI) and Heather (San Diego, California); grandson Jacob (Portage, MI); many nieces, nephews, and their children, among countless friends.

Celebration of life details will be planned and announced at a later date. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the VA of Battle Creek or AL-Van Humane Society.

