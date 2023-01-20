Obituary: Joyce Ann Webb

Joyce Ann Webb, age 76, of Clare, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, January 13, 2023. She was born the daughter of Roy and Marie (Fitzpatrick) Smith on March 16, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Joyce was a lifelong resident of the Clare Area. She had attended the Trinity Baptist Church in Farwell. She took great Joy in her children and her grandchildren and found great satisfaction in her passions for quilting and gardening.

Joyce is survived by her children, Brian and Angela Webb of Lake, Shannon and Steven Prout of Clare, and Christopher and Brandi Webb also of Clare. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Katelyn, Brian, Teresa, Alexander, Skyler, Mason, and Roman, and her three sisters, Sandy (Bill) Robbins of St. Johns, Shirley Conn, and Mary Cassidy, both of Clare. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Leroy Smith, and her former husband Glen Webb.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Hal Cole officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. Friends may meet with her family at the funeral home on Sunday, January 15, 2023 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Memorials may be made to the Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund-Clare. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com