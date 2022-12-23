Obituary: Joyce Marie (Wonsey) Lamphere

Joyce Marie (Wonsey) Lamphere, age 75 of Sears, MI passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Altercare of Big Rapids surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born on February 12, 1947 in McBain, MI to the late Jake and Alice Wonsey.

Joyce was one of 9 children, sisters; Carol (Clarence) Hoffman, Grace (Hank) Dykhouse, Margaret (Dick) Lucas, Marjorie (Richard) Racine, Myrtle (Orlo) Harris, brothers; Ronald (Monika) Wonsey, Don (Barb) Wonsey, George (Sharon) Wonsey.

Joyce married her loving husband Devere Lamphere on May 22, 1964 in Cadillac, MI. Together they had four children, Shelly Lamphere Nadrowski, Michael (Staci) Lamphere, Lisa Lamphere, and April (Curtis) Moggo, grandchildren; Trevor Nadrowski, Logan, Hunter, Anthony, and Devan Russ, Riley Moggo, Kaitlyn Nadrowski, Nicole Lamphere, Taylor Walter, and Jacelyn Moggo, great-grandson; Bentley Tissue.

Joyce enjoyed being a grandma and a homemaker over the years. She enjoyed having Sunday dinners for her family to enjoy and would always make special favorites for each of us whenever we asked. Joyce could often be found rocking and singing to her grandbabies after dinner was finished. She enjoyed spending Saturday nights at Merritt Speedway with Dee and friends they made at the track. She also loved to play bingo at the local VFW halls as well. Joyce was an amazing loving and strong woman who will be greatly missed by so many.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Myrtle Harris, Marjorie Racine, and Monika Wonsey, brothers; Don and George Wonsey.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 am at the Marion Baptist Church with Pastor Dennis Williams officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Memorial contributions can be directed to April Moggo for funeral expenses. A special thank you to Hospice of Michigan and the nursing staff of Altercare of Big Rapids, and Evelyn and Dennis Williams. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamily

funeralhome.com