Obituary: Judith Anne (Swonk) Rumsey

Judith Anne (Swonk) Rumsey was born to Casper and Ethel Swonk in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 17, 1937. She passed away in Three Rivers, Michigan on Monday, March 13, 2023. Judy grew up near Leonidas, Michigan and graduated from Colon High School in 1954. She married Arthur (Art) Rumsey on October 26, 1957 at St Edward Catholic Church in Mendon, Michigan. Judy enjoyed gardening, fishing, bird watching, playing cards, and visiting with friends and family. She retired from the St. Joseph County ISD after 19 years of service. Judy was a long-time member and past president of the Mintdale Women’s Club.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years and children; Veronica (John) Wilson of Otisville, MI; Julia Sailor and Kenneth Brown of Three Rivers, MI; Eric (Jane) Rumsey of Sturgis, MI; and Russell (Crystal) Rumsey of LaGrange, IN. Grandchildren Matthew (Anita) Wilson of Orlando, FL; Sarah Wilson and Zach Brown of Otisville, MI; Nicholas Rumsey of Centreville, MI; Katie (Cory) Hopper of White Pigeon, MI; Jessica (Matthew) Wentzel of Three Rivers, MI; Karalynn and Allison Rumsey of LaGrange, IN; brother Joseph Swonk of Dunnsville, VA; sister JoAnne Thiel of Cocoa, FL; great-grandchildren Ellie Hopper, Isla Hopper, and Emma Wentzel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by and infant daughter, Monica Joy Rumsey; her parents; sister, Sandra Meyers; brother-in-law Allen Thiel, and sister-in-law Patricia Swonk.

Relatives and friends will be received at the Eickhoff Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 5pm until 8pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church in Mendon on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11am with Monsignor Tom Martin officiating. There will be a luncheon at the church following the burial at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Clare’s Catholic Church of Centreville, MI or St. Edward Catholic Church of Mendon, MI. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com