Obituary: Judith Stuit, 84

Judith Anne Stuit, age 84, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023.

Judie was born in Battle Creek on Dec. 14, 1938 to Roy and Josephine Garman. She graduated from Battle Creek Central High School in 1957, enlisted in the US Navy in August 1958 and was stationed in Brooklyn, N.Y. She was named the Navy’s Armed Forces Queen in 1960.

After leaving the Navy in 1960, Judie married Robert McCann of Battle Creek. They were married for six years and had two children: Gregory Scott and Casandra Lee Anne.

Judie worked for Midstate Steel Erectors in Grand Rapids for 12 years. She married James N. Stuit in August 1979 and moved to Fennville. She worked at Fennville High School, until accepting a job with Saugatuck Public Schools in the Administration Office as a bookkeeper.

In 1986, she transferred to Saugatuck High School as the principal’s secretary until her retirement in 1997. Jim retired that same year and they spent time wintering in Port Aransas, Texas, Yuma, Ariz., and Rock Port, Texas until Jim passed away in 2015.

Judie enjoyed fishing, bowling, gardening and playing cards/bingo with friends. In 2021, she was diagnosed with dementia and moved to South Carolina to be near her son and daughter.

She did not want a funeral or memorial service, but wanted to say: “Thank you for your friendship, love and support. Life was a great adventure!”