Obituary: Kathleen S. Kline

Kathleen S. Kline, 61, of Howe, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence.

She was born on October 27, 1961, in Three Rivers, Michigan to Walter and Barbara (Boodt) Headley.

Kathy graduated from Three Rivers Community School’s in 1979. After graduation she accepted a job back at Three Rivers Community School’s to become the secretary to the Superintendent. She spent the rest of her working career working at various jobs for the school.

Surviving Kathleen is her partner, Doug Fireline of Howe; her mother, Barbara Headley of Three Rivers, MI; two sons, Jacob (Megan) Gaylor of Middlebury and Noah (Brooke) Gaylor of Elizabethtown, KY; a granddaughter, who she raised, Tatum Gaylor of White Pigeon, MI; 13 grandchildren; and two brothers, Lawrence (Jane) Headley and Scott (Kayla) Headley all of Three Rivers, MI.

She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Headley.

Per her wishes, cremation is taking place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, IN.