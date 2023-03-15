Obituary: Kathryn Arlene Asenbauer

Kathryn Arlene Asenbauer, 88, of Kalamazoo, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Rose Arbor Residence, Kalamazoo. She was born April 2, 1934, in Concord, Michigan, the daughter of Wells R. Rowley and Henrietta (Winchell) Rowley.

Kathryn was employed by Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, where she worked in food service and housekeeping for 25 years. She loved the outdoors and nature. Searching for mushrooms and bird watching were among her favorites. She also enjoyed watching the wildlife. The grandkids and great-grandkids were the highlight of her life. For the last nine years, Kathryn lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Russ Weston of Kalamazoo. She always made sure to give her sons-in-law a hard time whenever she could.

Preceding Kathryn in death is her first husband, Donald Giddings; her second husband, Joseph Asenbauer; son, Donald Paul Giddings; grandson, Justin Stutz; and sisters, Louise Smith, Maxine Bauman, Jean Hayward, Sharon Simmons, Bonnie Rowley and Phyllis Rowley.

She is survived by her three daughters, Linda (Russ) Weston, Kerry (Glenn) Gallup and Tonia (Wayne) Shearer; sister, Pat (Don) Knowles; four grandchildren, Nicole Gallup, Heather Binkley, Courtney (Jamie) Weston and Jessica (Shawn) Driscoll; 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon (Kaylee) Gallup, Cailey Gallup, Seth (Tuany) Binkley and Abigail Binkley, Bristol Weston, Cayson Weston Justin and Norah Driscoll and Nicholas Gallup; five great-great-grandchildren; step-son, Joe (Stephanie) Asenbauer; step-grandchildren, Sara and Katelyn Asenbauer.

Family and friends are invited to visit Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to noon at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, where a memorial service will be held noon with the Rev. Ron Packer officiating. Following the service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Centrica Care Navigators or the Southwest Michigan Cancer Center.

Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com