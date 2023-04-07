Obituary: Kathy Ann Kern

Kathy Ann Kern – Age 63 of Lake passed away at her home under hospice care on Monday, April 3, 2023. Kathy was born to parents Ted Leo and Miriam Elizabeth (Babcock) Hooks in Waterford Twp. on December 10, 1959. After graduating high school, she earned her degree in cosmetology. She was united in marriage to Richard Allen Kern on March 3, 1989, in Las Vegas. Together they raised four children, two sons and two daughters. Kathy enjoyed working as a housekeeper for Lear Corporation for many years and missed it when she left. She was very family focused and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She liked boating, riding 4-wheelers, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, much to her family’s (Lion’s fans) lighthearted discontent.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Richard, children Chad (Brandy) Kern, Eric Kern, Trina (Ned) Wixson, and Stephanie (Earl) Moore, grandchildren, Briana and fiancé Nick, Nick, Michael, Addison, Kendra, Bentley, Zachary and his significant other, Sam, Nicholas and wife Harley, McKenzie, Adriana, Caleb and Katyln, great grandchildren Noelle, Dasher, Olacyia, and Colt, her father, Ted Hooks, and brothers Kevin (Anna) Hooks and Tim Hooks.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Miriam.

A funeral service is planned for Monday, April 3, 2023, at Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell at 1 PM. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM. Gene Hockey will officiate. Memorial considerations in Kathy’s name are being accepted for the Clare County Animal Shelter, 4040 Hazel Dr., Harrison, MI 48625. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences with Kathy’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.