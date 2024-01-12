Kay Frances Heckelman Roberts Ashley
August 25, 1950 – December 25, 2023
Kay F. Ashley, age 73, passed peacefully Christmas evening at her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Kay left us within an hour of our beloved Shaun Standard, age 53, of Three Rivers, Michigan. Kay and Shaun shared a special relationship, and we know they walked into the light together.
Kay Frances Heckelman was born August 25, 1950, in Three Rivers, Michigan. Kay and with her brother, Kurt, enjoyed a lively childhood thanks to their beloved mother, Dorothy, while their father, Jack, was proudly pursuing a military career throughout the US and abroad. Kay graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1968 with many blessed friendships. In 1970, Kay married Johnny C. Roberts of Three Rivers (1970-1978) which led to the birth of two daughters.
Kay’s quick wit, charm, charisma, impeccable style, sense of humor, and resourcefulness left an indelible impression. She was also a gifted cook and baker who always prepared enough to share.
Kay was employed by General Motors (GM) Hydramatic and in 1989, moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, to be part of a new GM venture, Saturn Corporation. There she met Craig H. Ashley of Massena, New York, whom she married April 9, 1994. Kay and Craig enjoyed 23 years of marriage until Craig’s passing on October 1, 2016. Shortly thereafter, Kay retired from Saturn. Kay’s only grandchild, Kurt P. Whitley, was born October 10, 2000, and quickly became her world. No child could have been loved more. Kay spent her remaining years’ enjoying time with family and friends.
Words cannot convey how deeply Kay will be missed.
5 Replies to “Obituary: Kay Frances Heckelman Roberts Ashley”
What a lovely tribute to Kay. She was everything described and more. A beautiful fun loving lady for sure! Condolences to her family and friends.
Rest in peace dear friend! Your love and friendships will live on.
A fellow classmate of the TRHS class of 68.
Linda (Hartzell) Towles
Kay was my childhood neighbor for many years, even after they moved into grandma Heckelman’s house on Wheeler street. She was a very special friend who almost always included me on trips to the roller rink & I was also impressed she could do the “rink romp.” Such a great mom to Sandy & Randy & loved her mother “Dort” so very much. Her humor & generosity will stay with us as she continues her journey to be with her parents & brother Kurt.😘
Reading this I am completely shocked. Remembering her working at the theater and giving my brother Stuart a hard time (lovingly). Also the trip I made to Sturgis with Kay and Pat(the car broke down) had to call my Dad (was not susposedvto be there). Will miss seeing you on the summer reunion weekend. You and Shaun be good
Sandi
Worked with Kay at Saturn, and it was a joy coming to work and listening to her all day. Many and many of laughs,she was well like by many and will be missed by many.
Love ya Kay! Rest in piece.
Every time I met Kay in a class or just walking through the plant she had a bright smile and caring greet. Our condolences to the family.