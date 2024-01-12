Obituary: Kay Frances Heckelman Roberts Ashley

Kay Frances Heckelman Roberts Ashley

August 25, 1950 – December 25, 2023

Kay F. Ashley, age 73, passed peacefully Christmas evening at her home in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Kay left us within an hour of our beloved Shaun Standard, age 53, of Three Rivers, Michigan. Kay and Shaun shared a special relationship, and we know they walked into the light together.

Kay Frances Heckelman was born August 25, 1950, in Three Rivers, Michigan. Kay and with her brother, Kurt, enjoyed a lively childhood thanks to their beloved mother, Dorothy, while their father, Jack, was proudly pursuing a military career throughout the US and abroad. Kay graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1968 with many blessed friendships. In 1970, Kay married Johnny C. Roberts of Three Rivers (1970-1978) which led to the birth of two daughters.

Kay’s quick wit, charm, charisma, impeccable style, sense of humor, and resourcefulness left an indelible impression. She was also a gifted cook and baker who always prepared enough to share.

Kay was employed by General Motors (GM) Hydramatic and in 1989, moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee, to be part of a new GM venture, Saturn Corporation. There she met Craig H. Ashley of Massena, New York, whom she married April 9, 1994. Kay and Craig enjoyed 23 years of marriage until Craig’s passing on October 1, 2016. Shortly thereafter, Kay retired from Saturn. Kay’s only grandchild, Kurt P. Whitley, was born October 10, 2000, and quickly became her world. No child could have been loved more. Kay spent her remaining years’ enjoying time with family and friends.

Words cannot convey how deeply Kay will be missed.

