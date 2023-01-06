Obituary Kay L. Brown

On December 20, 2022, Kay L. Brown, 73, passed away peacefully at home with her husband Dewey at her side. She had been ill since diagnosed with lung cancer last January. She was born Kay Louise Alberts at home in Marion, MI, on March 20, 1949. She attended Marion Public Schools and later graduated from Pine River High School.

On May 1, 1965, she married Loren Dewayne Brown and they have resided most of their life in Marion. Kay first worked at Riverside Electric and years later retired after 18 years from Marion Public Schools where she worked as a Preschool Teacher Aide. Children adored her.

Kay was very talented. Her hobbies included tatting, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, sewing, painting, card-making, scrap-booking, gardening, canning, cooking, baking, bowling, card playing-especially pinochle, doing crossword and logic puzzles, and caring for her family and extended family.

Surviving are her husband, Dewey, of 57 years; their daughter, Lorianne Brown, with her partner, Joe Smith; their son, Christopher Brown and his wife. Holly. Kay had 6 grandchildren: Kyle Browne, Kayla Browne, Megan Brown, Paige and Paul Potter, and Clara Brown. She had 2 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Rosemary (Michael) Outman and Connie Steenwyk, 6 brothers: Bruce (Catherine) Alberts, Dennis (Elaine) Alberts, Michael Alberts-Hewitt, Steven Alberts (Lynn), Curtis (Michele) Alberts and Todd Alberts (Teresa), 3 brother-in-laws: Pete (Nancy) Brown, Robert (Tim) Brown, Larry (Lisa) Brown, and a sister-in-law: Jill Christie. She had many, many nieces and nephews, great nieces/nephews, and even several great-great nieces/nephews. She also had many cousins and friends, one of which was Cindy (Denny ) Swiler who was like a sister to her.

Kay was preceded in her death by her parents, Archie and Mary Alberts, 2 twin brothers who died at their births, her brother, Ronald Alberts and brother-in-law Charles Hewitt.

A Memorial celebration of Kay’s life will be scheduled for this coming summer.