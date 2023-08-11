Obituary: Kenneth Phillip Boyer

Kenneth Phillip Boyer, 55, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023.

He was born August 15, 1967 in Three Rivers, the son of Richard and Carolyn (Wible) Boyer, and through hard work and dedication, he was able to receive his GED. He grew up with the graduating class of 1985. Kenneth worked as a fork lift driver for Ameriwood Industries Inc. Kenneth would often go by Kenny, and truly enjoyed rooting for his favorite football team, Michigan. Kenny is remembered as the man who would do anything for anyone, some would even say a pleasant man; family was very important to him and he would check in on everyone on a weekly basis despite any of his own health concerns. Not to mention he was a man of his word, if he said he was going to be there, he was. One of his favorite memories that he often talked about was going to a family reunion at Pic A Spot campground in Indiana on the lake. He enjoyed being around his entire family and the great laughs that came along with it.

Remaining to cherish his memories are his mother, Carolyn Wise (Boyer/Wible); brothers, Michael Boyer, David Boyer, and Stephen Boyer; niece, Ashley (Steven) Williams, great nephews Avery, Steven, Michael, Richard, and Kye Williams; Uncle Terry (Denise) Wible, and Uncle Larry (Sandra) Wible.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Boyer; grandmother, Juanita Wible, and uncle, Jerry Wible.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has been conducted; no services are planned.

Donations in Kenneth’s memory may be directed to Serenity Place Assisted Living. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

