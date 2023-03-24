Obituary: Kory Ray Scott

Kory Ray Scott, 37 of Mendon Michigan. Born 1985 in Kalamazoo Mi

Left his earthly home and entered his heavily home Sunday March 19 2023

He attended White Pigeon schools and graduated from adult education.

He always enjoyed sports and hanging with friends.

He is survived by his mother Kathy,step father Chuck Jarman,twin brother Kyle, sister in-law Rina, nephew Jason Scott, his beloved niece Avery Kline, along with his grandma Ruth Moore, many aunts ,uncles and lots of cousins.

He proceeded in death by his father Gary, his sister Shannon Kline, his maternal grandfather Richard Moore, his paternal grandparents John Scott and Merna Scott and his Uncle George Moore.

Kory was an animal lover. Especially dogs.

Donations may be sent to

Homeward bound.

53713 county rd 35

Middlebury IN. 46540

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.