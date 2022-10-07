Obituary: Larry Eugene Vanderhoef

Larry Eugene Vanderhoef, of Hartwick Township, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at his home with family by his side. He was 75.

Larry was born on New Years Eve, December 31, 1946 in Reed City, Michigan to Clarence and Leatha (Matthews) Vanderhoef. He was a graduate of Evart High School, Class of 1965. Shortly after graduation, he entered into marriage with the former Iris K. Coats on July 3, 1965 in Honor, Michigan. Larry dedicated his career to farming his entire life. In his spare time, he could often be outside either tending to his land, or hunting. He cherished the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Larry faithfully loved his God and his church.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Iris Vanderhoef of Hartwick Township; son, Grant (Lori) Vanderhoef of Hudsonville; daughter, Sandy (Jim) Gage of Tustin; grandchildren, Jeremy (Morgan) Gage, Trevor (Sherise) Vanderhoef, Amber (Luke) Peterson, Kelsey (Jon) Radbourne, Megan Gage, Carmen Gage, and Justin Vanderhoef; great-grandchildren, Kayslin, Oliver and one on the way, Hattie; sister, Iris (Carl) Boone; foster brother, Terry (Cloretta) Crawford; best friend and cousin, Terry (Joanne) Weston; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.