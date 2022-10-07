Obituary: Larry F. Wood

Larry F. Wood, age 73, of Clare passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. He was born the son of Edwin J. and Ione (Cottrell) Wood on July 29, 1949, in Gladwin. He married Rose Erskine on Dec. 15, 1980, and she survives him. He had worked for the Michigan Dairy Herd Improvement Association for 38 years. He had also served as the Clare/Harrison Association manager of the United States Bowling Congress for many years. He had served in his church, as a Board member at Eagle Church of God for several years, was an active league member at Gateway Lanes of Clare, had been a player in the Men’s Slow-Pitch Softball Church League, and enjoyed many years of camping, hunting, and fishing with his family and friends.

Larry is survived by his wife, Rose, his children, Garnett “Skye” (James) Teall of Clare, Alexia Cheyenne-Rose Wood of Clare, Dianna Kay Johnson of Frankfort, Jody Jean (Kim) Wood of Clare, four grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his brother, Clare (Debra) Wood and their son Jeff . He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Rebecca Jo.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 12 Noon, at the Eagle Church of God with Pastor Terry Turner officiating. The family will receive visitors at the church from 11 A.M. to Noon. A luncheon will be held at the church following the services. His final place of rest will be in the Arthur Twp. Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to his wife, Rose. Funeral arrangements were with the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Homes. If you are unable to attend, you are invited to leave his family an online condolence message on Larry’s Tribute Page at www.stephenson-wyman.com