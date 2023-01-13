Obituary: LaRue Johnson

On Thursday, December 29, 2022, LaRue Johnson of Marion passed away. She was here 89 years, born August 16, 1933 to Robert H & Irene F (England) McQuiston. She married Harold W Johnson on Feb 14, 1950.

LaRue loved her family & friends, she loved camping, baking, puzzles, & many other things. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt, & friend to all. LaRue was a very giving person & loved by many!

She is survived by her children, Gayle (Johnson) Beebe, Beverly Johnson, Harold L (Lisa) Johnson, Randy Johnson, Daughter-in-law Marie (Nowland) Johnson, all of Marion, and an abundance of grand children, including greats & great greats!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Darwin, son in law Dale Beebe, grandchildren, Eddie, Billy, Joshua, Travis, & Shayne.

Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692

There will be a Celebration of Life on February 4, 2023 at Marion Eagles Banquet Room from 1-5pm