Obituary: Laura June Cook

Laura June Cook, 77, of Three Rivers, will always be our Valentine. After being surrounded by those she loved, she passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Optalis Health and Rehab in Three Rivers in the arms of her oldest daughter.

She was born March 1, 1946 in Franklin, Ohio, the daughter of Joe and Ella Mae Lamb, and graduated from high school with the Class of 1964. Laura was a stay at home mom, devoting her life to raising and supporting her children.

Once her children were grown, she fulfilled her free spirit and love of traveling by becoming an OTR truck driver. She traveled to every state except for Hawaii.

Her family was always first. She loved everything about her children and would give you her last penny. When grandchildren arrived, they were her life. She also loved to garden and was an avid reader, especially of mystery and non-fiction.

Although she was an amazing cook, Laura loved her snacks, and you would always find her with a fresh cup of coffee. Her favorite foods would be Lay’s Potato Chips, Little Debbies, and HoHos.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her daughters, Regi “Lori” Harbin and Toni Harbin (Cora Jordan); son, Jimmie (Melissa) Harbin; grandchildren, Logan (Chelsea), Jaylin, Chase, Gabriel, Cody, Brandon, Kylie, Angel, Dustin, Alex, Matthew, and Madelyn; several great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce Bell; sister, Lois Holbrook.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nikki Cook; and sisters, Peggy and Cathy.

Service arrangements are pending.

Donations in Laura’s memory may be directed to the Marcellus Township Wood Memorial Library. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

