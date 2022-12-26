Obituary: Leeann Sue Ryan

Leeann Sue Ryan, 65, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

She was born August 6, 1957 in Bay City, the daughter of Shirley Serafin, and graduated from Pinconning High School with the Class of 1975.

On November 8, 1997, Leeann married the love of her life, Dan Ryan. The couple met through her daughter – then a student at Andrews Elementary where Dan served as principal – and recently celebrated their 25th anniversary. They enjoyed going out on their boat, spending time with family and friends, and entertaining.

Owner of the Nails Unlimited salon for more than 10 years, she enjoyed seeing people and interacting with friends and customers. She was very creative and extremely talented when it came to working with her crafts, and her decorating skills were unmatched.

She was fun-loving, sociable, ever-positive, and had an uncanny sense of humor. She cherished the time she could be with friends, especially “The Tribe,” a close and dear circle of friends whom she loved dearly who have been with her and supported her throughout this difficult journey.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Dan; sons, David (Christa) Byrne and Scott Ryan; daughters, Lindsay (Ed) Blanton, Meghan (Charlie) Williams, and Kathryn (Matt) Garber; grandchildren, Charlee, Sydney, Josie, Eddie, Alivia, Adam, Judah, Eli, and Shelby; brothers, Jerry and Larry; nieces, Sheri and Jodie; nephew, Dana.

She was preceded in death by her mother and by her brother Ron.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Leeann’s memory may be directed to Corporate Angel Network. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.