Obituary: Leslie Edwin “Les” Greene

Leslie Edwin “Les” Greene, 91, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024 at his home. He was born to Edwin and Cleo (Martin) Greene of Kalamazoo. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Helen Greene and brother William Greene.

Les was a graduate of Kalamazoo College and WMU after active duty in the Navy. He met his wife, Helen, at Kalamazoo Central High School, and proposed marriage over the phone while stationed in Guam – a short call due to the high international rate! He mailed her an engagement ring, and the couple wed in July 1955. Together, they enjoyed traveling to Crystal Lake, and being active at First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville. They raised two children and were blessed with two grandchildren – the light of their lives.

Les was a lifelong private pilot. He was a tinkerer who loved designing, building, and fixing just about anything. He also loved cars, reading, music (especially big band and classical), singing, sweets, and farming. Les will be remembered as a really good friend, always willing to help others. Les was a retired Navy Commander and for three decades taught biology and aviation at Loy Norrix High School.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his son, Brian (Ellen) Greene; daughter, Melanie (Steve) Olson; and granddaughters, Ashton and Lauren Greene.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 12, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Three Rivers/Centreville, 320 N. Main St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Brenda Deily officiating. Interment will be held at Ft. Custer National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Les’ memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the church and at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.