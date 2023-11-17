Obituary: Lillian Larson (DeMott)

Larson (DeMott), Lillian of Three Rivers, MI, died suddenly Saturday morning, November 11, 2023. Lillian was born March 4, 1936 in Battle Creek, MI. She attended Immaculate Conception Church. She was a founding member of the Portage Eagles. Lillian loved sewing making quilts for family and friends. She was an accomplished cake decorator owning her own cake shop out of her home. For over three decades Lillian worked in the grocery business, both as a Deli Manager and cake decorator.

She was preceded in death by her late husband James Larson. She is survived by her three children Toni (Don) Bonnema, Mark Perault, and Robert (Katie) Hughes; 5 granddaughters; 10 great-grandchildren; one beloved nephew Michael DeMott, a cherished sister-in-law Sharon DeMott; and many lifelong friends.

A celebration of life will be held after the holidays.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Animal Rescue Fund of St. Joseph County. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

