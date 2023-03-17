Obituary: Linda Jo Skipski

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, Linda Jo Skipski, surrounded by her family and few close friends, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, from complications due to cancer. She was sixty-six. Born to Curtis and Marcella Stewart in Muskegon, MI, Linda grew up in North Muskegon and graduated in 1974. She then attended Muskegon Community College, and graduated from Western Michigan University in 1978, with a bachelor’s degree specializing in sociology, criminal justice, and art.

After graduation, she accepted a position at the Alpena County Department of Social Services, providing counseling and placement services to delinquent teenagers. Linda dedicated her career to social work & foster care where she positively impacted many people. So many have reached out with their personal stories after hearing about her death! After relocating to Three Rivers early in her career she held several positions in Cass and St. Joseph counties. In 2019, Linda retired from the Michigan Department of Human Services in St. Joseph as a Children’s Services Supervisor.

In October of 1980 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Randall Eugene Skipski. They were married for nearly 34 years before Randy’s death in 2014.

Linda was active as a Girl Scout leader for many years, becoming a second mom to many young girls. Linda loved her many pets over the years and enjoyed quilting/sewing/needlepoint, making wonderful projects as her legacy to others. She loved keeping tabs on her friends and family through Facebook in recent years and liked to relax in her pool with her family, friends and neighbors.

Linda was best known for her easy and radiant smile, her caring support of her kids (her own and the many unofficial ones), support of the TR Wildcats, her love of Disney and warm tropical weather, her openness and ability to chat with anyone, and her pleasant demeanor to all. Even during her cancer treatments being poked and prodded, and even on the day of her death, she was always noted as being “so pleasant”!

Linda is survived by her daughter Courtney, son Tyler (Britnea Auerbach), sister Joni Reese (Timothy), and nieces Delanie Mengwasser (Donnie) and Kylie Schmidlkofer (Nicholas) and sister-in-law Janet Bugai. Linda was preceded in death by her beloved Randall, and parents Curtis and Marcella Stewart and Mother-in-law Catherine Skipski. She leaves behind many families and friends she has touched throughout her life and will miss her greatly.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Three Rivers. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. Services are being provided by Hohner Funeral Home (www.hohnerfh.com).

Donations in memory of Linda may be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund (PO Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032) or Girl Scouts of the USA (online at girlscouts.org).