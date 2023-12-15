Obituary: Linda Lernel Harvey Cullum Smith Stull

Linda Lernel Harvey Cullum Smith Stull

Linda Lernal (Smith) Stull was born on October 1, 1951, welcomed to the world by loving parents who preceded her in death. In February of 1969, she gave birth to her first child, Gayle Harvey Heckman.

Lernal passed away on December 12, 2023, in Three Rivers, MI. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, and several other living relatives.

EDIT 12/15/23

This obituary was significantly shortened due to it just being a spiteful hate piece against a beloved member of our community. The following letter was issued on Facebook.

IN RESPONSE TO THE LINDA LERNEL HARVEY CULLUM SMITH STULL OBITUARY

The obituary was allowed through simply because it was submitted via our website. When an obituary is submitted on our website, most of the obituary is “processed” automatically. Our staff has very little interaction with them. In this case, Lernal’s obituary was seen by one person before publication, and under the time crunch of the publishing deadline, he didn’t bother to read past the first few sentences.

We understand this is not an excuse for such a disgraceful mistake, and we have updated our internal policies to ensure it never happens again. We would like to sincerely apologize to everyone, and especially her family, for publishing such a spiteful hate piece on a beloved member of our community. Although we did not know her personally, many have told us wonderful things about her today. Our condolences go out to her loved ones, and may she rest in peace.