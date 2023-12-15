Obituary: Linda Lernel Harvey Cullum Smith Stull

Linda Lernel Harvey Cullum Smith Stull
Linda Lernal (Smith) Stull was born on October 1, 1951, welcomed to the world by loving parents who preceded her in death. In February of 1969, she gave birth to her first child, Gayle Harvey Heckman.
Lernal passed away on December 12, 2023, in Three Rivers, MI. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren, and several other living relatives.
EDIT 12/15/23
This obituary was significantly shortened due to it just being a spiteful hate piece against a beloved member of our community. The following letter was issued on Facebook.
IN RESPONSE TO THE LINDA LERNEL HARVEY CULLUM SMITH STULL OBITUARY
The obituary was allowed through simply because it was submitted via our website. When an obituary is submitted on our website, most of the obituary is “processed” automatically. Our staff has very little interaction with them. In this case, Lernal’s obituary was seen by one person before publication, and under the time crunch of the publishing deadline, he didn’t bother to read past the first few sentences.
We understand this is not an excuse for such a disgraceful mistake, and we have updated our internal policies to ensure it never happens again. We would like to sincerely apologize to everyone, and especially her family, for publishing such a spiteful hate piece on a beloved member of our community. Although we did not know her personally, many have told us wonderful things about her today. Our condolences go out to her loved ones, and may she rest in peace.
This is so awful, I can’t believe anyone so vengeful and so heartless could put these lies on here, Linda was a wonderful person, who loved God, and would do anything for the people she loved, I feel sorry for whoever posted this, I’ll pray for them.
You didn’t know her very well apparently!!
Apparently you didn’t know your “friends” true self. Her daughter deserves to grieve for the things her mother did to her unlike your generation sweeping it under the rug! I hope she rots and I don’t even know her!
The original article was written by Linda’s first child. Linda’s own family. Her own blood. People may have met Linda later in life, but they do not know what she did behind closed doors. The family has spent so much time trying to hide who Linda was. Even Wilcox cannot post the truth without being approached by Linda’s church and other family members. But do not be mistaken: this was written by her child. The “hatred” in the first obituary was purely factual events written by Linda’s own daughter: one of the few people who truly have the right to write their own mother’s obituary. The church and some family may have forgiven Linda, she may have even repented, but she never sought forgiveness from any of the people she abused. People are tired of hiding family monsters from the public. The only thing editing the article did was take away the voice of an abuse survivor. One who faced more abuse at the hands of Linda than one can fathom.
Freedom of speech.
Cathartic for the daughter, I hope.