Obituary: Linnea M. Dietz

Linnea M. Dietz, 75, of Lawton, died peacefully at home under hospice care, Oct. 15, 2022, with all of her family by her side. She was born June 10, 1947, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Owen and Lorraine (Thoesen) Bray.

She attended Lawton High School and grew up on a farm in the area. She worked in administration at the USDA. Linnea loved volunteering at Lawton Schools while her children were growing up. She was artistic and enjoyed arts and crafts and pottery. She had quilted for many years and one Christmas, each child received a quilt made especially for them. Her family will remember how much she enjoyed playing games with them. Linnea’s home was filled with books, and she often was found reading. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her love and laughter will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Linnea is survived by her children, Jim (Rose) Dietz, John (Evelyan) Dietz, Karen Dietz Ampey, and Danielle (Jeff) Triemstra; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathy Whitworth; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Linnea was preceded in death by her parents Owen and Lorraine Bray; her sister, Debra Bray; and her grandson, Michael Swintz.

The family visited with friends, Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, where a prayer service was held that evening. A funeral service followed on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at at the funeral home. Interment took place at Saint Mary Cemetery, Paw Paw.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators.

