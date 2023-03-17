Obituary: Lloyd A. Featherstone

Lloyd A. Featherstone, age 85 of Constantine, died March 10, 2023 at his home. He was born August 16, 1937 at the family home in Florence Township, a son of Leslie and Edna (Wright) Featherstone. Lloyd attended Constantine Schools and served in the United States Army National Guard from 1955 – 1961. On March 5, 1960 he married Dicie Ritchie in Sturgis. She preceded him in death December 14, 2000. On April 22, 2003 he married Emma Lee McNamee. She preceded him in death in October 2014. Lloyd worked for over 38 years at Continental Can/ Fonda Group in Three Rivers. He later retired from EL Nickell in Constantine in 1999.

Lloyd was a member of Trinity Missionary Church in Constantine. He was a licensed pilot, flying both fixed wing and ultralight planes. He enjoyed building ultralights and RC model planes. Lloyd was also an avid outdoors man enjoying hunting, fishing and bicycle riding.

Surviving are his sons Tom (Krista) Featherstone, Terry Featherstone, step children Vallie (Brad) Simmons, Deb McNamee, Becky (Steve) Williams and Jon (Karen) McNamee, many grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren, brothers Paul (Gail) Featherstone, Carl (Shirley) Featherstone many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wives Dicie and Emily, son William Featherstone, sisters Aileen Avery and Mary Bronstetter and brother George Featherstone.

Relatives and friends will be received Tuesday March 14th from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at Eley Funeral Home, Constantine, where Religious Services will be held Wednesday 15th, at 11 AM. Pastor Terry Neumayer, will officiate. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Missionary Church.