Obituary: Lois Ann Boulette

Lois Ann Boulette, age 81, of Fisher Lake, MI passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Rose Arbor Hospice, Kalamazoo, with her children at her side.

She was born in Three Rivers on November 20, 1941, the daughter of the late Harry and Zelma (Schultz) Kline. She graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1960. Following high school, Lois was married and had three children. She was later divorced. Lois worked as a teacher’s aide at Huss Elementary, as the Building and Code Inspector for the City of Three Rivers Fire Department, and retired as a Site Inspector from the Department of Environmental Quality for the State of Michigan.

Lois reconnected with longtime companion, Kent Johns, at a class reunion. They enjoyed being on the water, traveling, going out to dinner, and taking Sunday nature drives.

In the early years at Fisher Lake, Lois was welcoming to the Island neighborhood kids, as her home often served as the local hangout. In later years, she liked hosting fun “Gran weekends” for her three grandchildren. She and Kent were known for their elaborate and adventuresome Easter egg hunts.

Lois enjoyed life for over 60 years at Fisher Lake, taking in the evening sunsets, pontooning, gardening, and feeding and watching the many birds. Her lawn and gardens were often admired by passing neighbors and friends. She loved riding her golf cart around the neighborhood, stopping to catch up with friends. She had a penchant for true crime novels and tv shows.

Lois is survived by three children, Andrea (Robert) Guy and Scott Boulette, both of Three Rivers, and Lori (Jay) Morgan, of St. Cloud, Florida; three grandchildren, Marley Guy, Olivia Guy, and Cole Boulette; three brothers, Richard Kline of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Wayne Kline of Centreville, and Roger Kline of Three Rivers; brother-in-law, Gary Schaeffer of Sturgis; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Arden Kline, Ivan Kline, and Donald Kline; a sister, Barbara Froman Schaeffer; sisters-in-law Olive Kline, Kathy Kline, Vada Kline, and Mary Lou Kline; and by her companion of 26 years, Robert Kent Johns.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held this summer. If you would like to make a memorial donation, please consider St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) or Rose Arbor Hospice.

