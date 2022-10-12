Obituary: Loraine Meta Hyde

Graveside services for Loraine Meta Hyde, age 81, of Five Points will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery with Bro. Asa Mosley officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Hyde passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her residence.

Survivors include: one daughter, Dethayia Hyde of Roanoke; one son, Luther Hyde (Norma) of Five Points; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Dena Sue Crumpton of Dothan; and caregiver, Jayanna Jones.

A longtime Five Points resident, Mrs. Hyde was born in Tallassee, Alabama, the daughter of Tillman and Elouise Otwell Crumpton. She was Primitive Baptist by faith and worked as a secretary at Auburn University. Mrs. Hyde was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin T. Hyde; and one brother, Charlie Crumpton.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.