LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Loraine Meta Hyde

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 81 Views

Graveside services for Loraine Meta Hyde, age 81, of Five Points will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery with Bro. Asa Mosley officiating and Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Hyde passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her residence.
Survivors include: one daughter, Dethayia Hyde of Roanoke; one son, Luther Hyde (Norma) of Five Points; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Dena Sue Crumpton of Dothan; and caregiver, Jayanna Jones.
A longtime Five Points resident, Mrs. Hyde was born in Tallassee, Alabama, the daughter of Tillman and Elouise Otwell Crumpton. She was Primitive Baptist by faith and worked as a secretary at Auburn University. Mrs. Hyde was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin T. Hyde; and one brother, Charlie Crumpton.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.

Leave a Reply