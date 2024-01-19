Obituary: Lorene Patricia (Gerado) Eldridge

Lorene Patricia (Gerado) Eldridge, age 95, went to the Lord on December 12th, 2023, at the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart, Indiana, after a 12-day illness.

Pat was born in Sturgis, Michigan on April 24th, 1928, to the very late William J. and Theresa (Proctor) Gerardo. She grew up working in the family grocery store and graduated from Sturgis High School with the Class of 1945. After graduation, she was employed in the credit department at the Kirsch Company in Sturgis. Years later, along with her son James, she owned and operated Park Place in Shipshewana, Indiana, a collectibles shop, from the mid-1980s until selling it in 1992.

On January 19th, 1952, Pat married Eugene Edward Eldridge in Sturgis. He preceded her in death on September 19th, 2002, after more than 50 years of marriage. Gene was vice president of Burr Oak Tool and Gauge for over 30 years, retiring in 1986. Pat would often accompany her husband at trade shows all over the United States and Europe, and at times assisted with setting up shows and all of the proceedings. She always had quite a few stories to tell about the challenges they occasionally faced!

Also preceding Pat in death were her siblings, William J. Gerard and Rosemary (Gerardo) Mitchell. She is survived by her two children, Eugene J. (Paula) Eldridge, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and James P. Eldridge, Sturgis, Michigan. Four grandchildren; Mary (Christopher) Keen, Kathleen (Timothy) Dykstra, Joseph (Maria) Eldridge, and Eugene P. Eldridge. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Rebecca Dykstra, Diane Dykstra, and Michael Keen.

She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis, and a charter member of Our Lady of Rosary and the Altar Society. Pat loved travelling, camping, and being a housewife when her children were growing up. She was a dedicated mother and wife and will be sorely missed.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private funeral service is forthcoming.

