Obituary: Lorna Jean Miller

Lorna Jean Miller age 96 of Marion, passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones on May 12, 2023. Lorna was born on November 15, 1926 to Ralph and Elma (Britton) Bates in Lansing.

Lorna had worked as a social worker for the Health Department and the Department of Social Services. She had also been a homemaker. Lorna was a member of the Luther Church of Christ. She was a volunteer at the school and a member of the Booster’s Club and had worked in the concession stand. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, was an avid reader and enjoyed magazines on gardening. She had also owned the Budget Shop in Marion.

She is survived by her children: Margo Chi of East Lansing, Marvin (Linda) Miller of Evart, Karen (David) Gourd of Seattle Washington, Chuck (Penny) Miller of Marion, Brian Miller of Marion, Mary (Frank) England of Marion and Kevin (Denise) Miller of Marion. She has 16 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren, along with siblings, Donald Bates of Branch, Merl Bates of Luther, Marian Teachout of Lansing, sisters-in-law, Aileen Miller of Caledonia, Elaine Miller of and Ruth Pelcher of Shipshewana, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Robert Bates, Norma (Robert) Parson, Arlene (Marlin) Shull, Ruth Myers, in-laws Jane Bates, Bev Bates, Virginia (Wayne) Dagen, Harold (Elaine) Miller and a son-in-law, Jason Chi

Memorial services will be held on Friday at 1:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services at 1:00 P.M. Reverend Steve Boven will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Athletic Booster’s Club for kitchen equipment. A luncheon will follow at the Marion Eagles. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfunerals.com