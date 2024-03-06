Obituary: Lynn B Fleming

Lynn B Fleming, 94, passed from this life peacefully and surrounded by love on Tuesday, February 27.

Lynn was born on October 4, 1929 to Clinton Lindsey and Frances Benedict Fleming in Casco Township, Allegan County, Michigan. From an early age he worked with his grandfather, E.K. Fleming, on the family dairy farm. Lynn attended Hadaway country school in Casco through 8th grade. He later served as school board president. Following graduation from South Haven High School in 1947, he completed the Dairy Short Course at Michigan State College and returned home to continue work as a dairy farmer.

Tragedy struck when his mother succumbed to polio in 1948.

Lynn married Marion Florence Lammlin October 7, 1950 and together they raised five children and operated the family dairy farm. They sold milk to Sherman Dairy and raised their own corn and hay. At age 46 he ran for the office of Allegan County Drain Commissioner and won, a position he held for 28 years until his retirement in 2004.

Lynn was a lifelong member of Casco United Methodist Church and two of its predecessor congregations. When the West Casco EUB, East Casco EUB, and McDowell Methodist churches merged to become the Casco United Methodist Church in 1968, he chaired the building committee for the congregation’s new home at the corner of 109th Ave and 66th St. In addition, he served as Lay Leader, Sunday School teacher, and choir member.

Lynn and Marion shared sixty-nine years and seven months together until Marion’s death in 2020.

Lynn will always be remembered as quiet, strong, patient and hardworking, with a quick wit. Lynn was a man of faith and loving dedication to his family and to God and served hiss community and church for many years. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Lynn B Fleming was preceeded in death by his parents and his step-mother Eleanor Lutz Fleming, his wife, Marion, his sister Ila (Lewis) Mitchell, his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Florence (Marvin) Fleming, Sandra (Fred) Lammlin, Lewis Mitchell, Sam (Kathy) DeMuro, Earl Lammlin, and James and Nancy Merleau.

He is survived by his children, Marilyn and Tom Jessup, Marie Fleming and Lyle McKee, Dan and Karen Sicard Fleming, Carol and Peyton Wood, and Beth and Rick Seiler; his siblings Marvin Fleming, Robert and Lucille Fleming, Kathy Fleming DeMuro, Fred and Janet Lammlin, and Freda and Gerhardt Winkel; forty-six grandchildren and spouses, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 10, at 3:00 at Casco United Methodist Church. Family visitation begins at 1:00. Public visitation will be from 1:30 until time of service. Interment will follow in the church’s Memorial Garden, and then a meal in the Fellowship Hall.

The service will also be live-streamed on the Casco UMC YouTube channel.

Memorial gifts may be made to Casco United Methodist Church or to the PET Project in care of the church at 880 66th St., South Haven, MI

“For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved,, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.” 2 Corinthians 5:1.

